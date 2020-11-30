Netflix ask Boris to affirm that the Government is fictitious

Netflix executives are growing increasingly concerned about signs that the public might regard Her Majesty’s Government as an actual government rather than a televised drama.

“The production values are great, apart from hair and costume, obviously”, said a spokesman. “There are plenty of clues in the script that this is fiction – implausible ‘science’, characters breaking the law with impunity, the Home Secretary being pleasant and gracious towards her staff, those billion-dollar deals with literally no paperwork – stuff which could only happen in Hollywood. Or Westminster”.

The series’ creator, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, has admitted to a ‘sly satisfaction’ on learning that people are taking the show seriously. “We might have a vaccine for Covid, but there will never be one for stupid”, he said. “And thank God for that, or I’d never get laid. Tally ho!”