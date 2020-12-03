Chris Rea seeks urgent clarification on Christmas travel restrictions

Gravel-voiced singer Chris Rea has asked the government to urgently clarify current travel restrictions so that he can set off on his annual car journey and be safely home in time for Christmas. Middlesbrough-born Rea claims he is confused as to whether he can begin his traditional drive home now or wait until lockdown restrictions are eased on 23rd December.

‘I normally set off in early December to make sure I’m back home in plenty time for Christmas’ says 69-year-old Rea.

‘But with the national lockdown restrictions changing to local tiers I’m not sure if I can leave now and travel from one non-specified location to another non-specified location. If everyone waits until 23rd December before setting off then the roads will be chock-a-block, and I’ll be top to toe in tailbacks.

‘Can I drive from a county in a higher tier to a county in a lower-tier or do I have to try and drive around somehow? It’s a minefield – and it’s not just me that’s confused’.

In response, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove claimed that travel restrictions were quite clear. ‘I would urge the public, including veteran singer-songwriters, to follow government guidance’ said Gove. ‘Travel is allowed only when absolutely necessary – for work, for education, or for the purposes of fulfilling the lyrics of a popular Christmas song.

I would strongly recommend Mr Rea set off before 23rd December when we expect the motorways to be very busy; otherwise, he’ll be on the road to hell’.