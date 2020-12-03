With Scotch Eggs being seen as reaching ‘substantial meal’ status in pubs, this humble fayre is rapidly becoming the benchmark for qualifications in other areas.

The Government themselves have said that when awarding lucrative contracts, donating to the Tories will not be the sole criteria and the ability to produce egg-filled sausage meat rounds will also be a consideration.

Universities say Scotch Eggs will be the difference in 2021 as thousands of students vie for places based on teachers’ over-inflated grades.

Workplace vacancies are more likely to come down to good quality pork sausage rather than ability and experience. Although as one employer told us, “We were offering this substantial package and one applicant turned up with a shop-bought falafel. Some people just don’t get it.”