A lady who sparked a massive manhunt has been found safe and well, struggling to work her friends’ shower. The family of Lisa Hollins feared the worst after three days of police searches uncovered nothing.

However, Kate Miles eventually discovered her missing friend, twisting and pushing the buttons of her new Triple Concealed Thermostatic Shower system in the spare room.

“I assumed she’d just gone home after our night out,” Miles told journalists. “But the complicated pulling of the handle before twisting clearly got to her”.

“It is a tad embarrassing for this to happen again” admitted Hollins, who it turns out has form for such behaviour, having had a meltdown trying to open a push-button kitchen bin two years earlier.