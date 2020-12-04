While many have rebelled, the following people have bowed to tier pressure

tier pressure

Ben Hur – Chariot tier
Al Capone – Racket tier
D’Artagnan – Musket tier
Harry Corbett – Puppet tier
Jeff Bezos – Profit tier
Over half the UK – Brexit tier

Raymond Blanc – Restaurant tier

Captain Kirk – Final Front Tier

Elon Musk – Rocket tier

Sir Edmund Hillary – Summit tier
Captain Morgan – Private tier

Vincent Van Gogh – lost tier
Fan of lower league London football clubs – Leyton Orient tier

1990 England World Cup semi-final memories – Gazza tier

Dumbo – Vast tier

Davy Crockett – Wild frontier

Odin – Dane tier
Jacob Rees- Mogg – Snoo Tier
Michael Gove – Rat tier

Hat Tips: Alopecia, Sinnick, Camz, ChrisF, Doctor Chutney, Steve B, Oxbridge, O’Shaughnessy

