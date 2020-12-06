Government to improve Daily Corona Briefing with sleigh bells

The Prime Minister has hinted that the government’s Daily Corona Briefing will take on a more light-hearted tone as the countdown to Christmas progresses.

In order to make the news a little more Christmassy, Johnson has decided that as he speaks to the nation, Jonathan Van-Tam and Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty will wear Christmas jumpers, seasonal bobble hats and scarves and gently play sleigh bells while the PM speaks. A snow machine was also seen being unloaded from a van in Downing Street earlier.

“We don’t want this Virus to ruin Christmas for anyone, so we’ve decided to make everything jolly,” he told reporters.

“What could be more Christmassy than sleigh bells?” he added. “So many really terrible things have been made better by adding sleigh bells…Lily Allen’s Somewhere Only We Know, Las Ketchup’s Asereje, Mrs Brown’s Boys and the Nuremberg Trials 12-inch snowman remix.”