Don’t blame us for this clusterf*ck, say all fish

As the chances of a Brexit deal hang in the balance, fish want to be known that the calamitous government negotiation roadshow is nothing to do with them.

One, recently-surfaced cod said, “killing the shit out of me and my brethren makes up 0.1% of UK GDP. Now, I’m a fish and I know that risking mass economic harm on the country based on some superficial flag-waving toss around fish remaining British is complete bollocks.

“To be honest my dad was Norwegian and my mother was a Dane. I am also pretty sure that me and my two hundred brothers and sisters were born in the Irish Sea.”

A haddock commented, “I watched Farage pour all of my dead relatives into the Thames to make a “statement” and yet I am meant to think he is sticking up for us? Twat.

“What he doesn’t know is that we are escorting migrant boats in on a daily basis. Stick that in your purse-lipped pipe of hate and smoke it.

“Oh and I was born in Iceland and I’m not talking about the well-known chain of supermarkets full of chest freezers.” “Mic drop bitches!”