Millwall fans shocked as football match breaks out at fascist rally

Supporters of Millwall FC expressed incredulity on Saturday afternoon as a football match broke out during their Nazi Party AGM. The large contingent of skinheads and troublemakers at the Den collectively gasped, dropping their copies of Mein Kampf and spilling lager all down the front of their blackshirts as Derby kicked off at 3pm.

“We haven’t been able to meet up in the terraces of the Home of Football Hooliganism for eight months, and were looking forward to tattooing ‘Britian’ on each other’s necks,” said one bigot, draped in a half-and-half Union Jack/Confederate scarf, “when what should happen but a load of men start kicking a ball around a field!”

“But frankly, who cares about this tawdry spectacle?” added another punter, ominously peeling a banana. “I’m not into football for the love of the game. This is the only forum we ultras have to spew our hatred in a world gone mad. Um, except for the internet, the tabloids and the House of Commons.”

Dan F.