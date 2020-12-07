‘Old slut on junk’ offended by Pogues song

The Pogues Christmas classic ‘Fairytale of New York’ is being censored by Radio One after a number of complaints from the social stereotypes listed in its earthy lyrics.

Various listeners describing themselves as ‘Scumbags’, ‘Maggots’ and ‘Cheap Lousy Faggots’ have complained to the BBC that the song depicted them in a unfairly negative light. One drug addicted prostitute was particularly upset by the line about ‘an old slut on junk’ which she described as ‘a pejorative label’ unlikely to increase sympathy or understanding of those facing the challenge of addiction and its consequences. ‘Just because I am a raddled old whore that sells my emaciated and scarred body for increasingly paltry amounts to feed my desperate heroin habit, it doesn’t give people the right to say that’s a bad thing. At this festive and happy time of year there should be another song that makes people like me feel good about being treated for Hepatitis B after sharing a dirty needle.’

The timeless classic by the Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl has proved an enduring Christmas favourite and is back in the charts again this year. But BBC executives feared that they could come under pressure to remove lines that might be considered offensive or politically incorrect. Unfortunately the edited version leaves only two lines; ‘It was Christmas Eve Babe’ and the final words ‘on Christmas Day’

In order to avoid any further embarrassment a new version is being hastily recorded by Cliff Richard and Dido. ‘We hope the new lyrics preserve the gritty realism of an angry couple fighting it out at Christmas time,’ said a BBC spokesman. ‘But now the couple trade more broadcastable insults such as ‘You forget to write down phone messages’ and ‘Well you always put the non-stick pans in the dishwasher.’

thx1138 and wrinkled weasel