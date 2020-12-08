Woman using ‘super’ as a prefix for everything is ‘super-dead’ inside

Ursula Smith (25) who uses ‘super’ to describe pretty much everything she sees or hears has revealed that the word is also a very apt way to describe the inner-vacuum of her life.

Ursula habitually uses the moniker in both verbal and written form, the latter to describe most random shit that pops up on her Facebook – slash – Instagram feed that she tags as proof of life.

Ironically, her soul passed on years ago and although her use of the word ‘super’ in everyday life suggests she is constantly overwhelmed by everyday events, nothing could be further from the truth.

The revelation has come as a shock to many of Ursula’s closest friends. One such friend, Laura said, “I have never physically met Ursula but we bonded over our common interest in videos of someone’s hands cooking Japanese food.

“Only last week she described a video of Gyoza Dumplings as ‘super-amazing.’ I am now doubting her sincerity. Oh, god. Did she even watch it? I feel super-sick right now.”

Ursula’s sister Jane commented, “I sent her a video of my daughter and her only niece, Summer-Meadow’s adorable ballet recital. She emoji’d the hell of it and wrote – in capitals – SUPER AMAZING NIECE. Look. “The heartless witch probably didn’t even like any of the previous two hundred identical videos I sent her.”

Ursula said, “I literally say super all of the time. Of course, I have a huge black void eating away at my insides. How dumb do they think I am.”