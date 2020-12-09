Man backs himself to shop without bag, instantly regrets it

A man who forgot to grab a bag-for-life as he left the house to ‘pick up a couple of things’ says the next 20 minutes were some of the worst of his life.

Ian Smith only wanted a few items from his local store, and therefore thought he wouldn’t need a handy tool to transport them home. “It started with the Buy One Get One Free on chocolate fingers, then things snowballed when I realised we needed toilet rolls”, recounted Smith. “Before I knew it I had avocados in both pockets, crisps under my jumper and three onions in a sleeve around my neck. I was like a walking supermarket”.

When the Londoner eventually managed to open his front door using only his mouth, he was met by the couple opposite who ‘clearly have their sh*t together’. “Maybe it was because my trousers were around my ankles due to the sheer weight of fruit”, Smith mused, “but the judgy look on their faces means I’ll be sure to remember just how annoying this is, the very next time I forget a bag and go through the whole sorry process again”.