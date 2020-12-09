William Shakespeare vaccine patient ‘probably an imposter’

Mystery surrounds the identity of the second Covid vaccine patient. The Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust today confirmed it is investigating claims that Covid vaccine patient Willaim Shakespeare was not who he claimed to be. The Trust’s Head of Media, Michael Jones said, ‘Since it was discovered that Mr. Shakespeare was receiving this vaccine, several other patients have claimed that this man is an imposter and, being a grammar school oik, could not possibly have received the vaccine. We have had contact from a Francis Bacon, Christopher Marlowe, Edward de Vere and even William Stanley the 6th Earl of Dudley who all claim they received the vaccine yesterday’.

Mr. Shakespeare was not available for comment as he has suffered a serious reaction to his treatment. He was found wandering on a heath with most of his clothes and wits missing as he howled at the storm.