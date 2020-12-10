VR headset offers cramped viewing and violence for nostalgic football fans

As football clubs welcome back small numbers of fans, other supporters are trialling a virtual reality experience that puts them close to the real life action while watching in complete Covid safety from home, and set to any era that suits them.

Jimmy Garrod, a Spurs fan, was enthusiastic. “I tried this out last home game, White Hart lane 1970s. Amazing. Crammed in the old East Stand you can actually smell the beer and piss, and feel one or other trickling down your leg, all while dodging missiles from the away section. This is football as it should be.” Jimmy couldn’t actually comment on the game because his view had been blocked by a metal roof support column that was right in front of him, so he missed half of the action.’

But he was less enthusiastic about the 1930s setting. “Couldn’t see anything for trilby hats and pipe smoke, and when I could, Harry and the lads were in monochrome.”

Doctor Chutney

(h/t Walter Eagle)