Woman ecstatic as Facebook game tells her she’s smarter than Einstein

Janice Johnstone, 35, a single mother from Isleworth, has been given a new lease of life after a social media click-bait game has estimated her IQ to be higher than that of Albert Einstein.

“I texted all my friends immediately,” she said, “and they were all so proud of me.”

Ms Johnstone, a part-time greeter at the Shopping Goblin, has handed in her notice and is currently seeking employment at either Cambridge or Oxford University as a visiting professor.

“I always felt I’d been wasted greeting customers at the Shopping Goblin, although my ex said the ears suited me and he would sometimes make me wear them in bed. Then one day I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw this game where you have to put wooden blocks in a frame. It was really hard. I had a few goes and eventually, after about eight or nine, I got it and it told me that I was cleverer than Einstein. So, I googled who he was and it seems I’m in the top 1% of all geniuses. Which is like, in the top twenty.”