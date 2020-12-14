Naval commander desperate to sink French trawler fleet

Captain John Higgins is counting down to the first of January when he will unleash hell on the French elite trawler fleet, it has been reported.

Higgins said: ‘The old froggies are back at the top of the naughty list. Well, my boys are ready for whatever their best fisherman can throw at us – literally. I have the boys on daily haddock avoidance and how to deploy scallop counter-measures.

We are also ensuring that the larders are fully stocked with potatoes, flours, and milk so the galley boys can rustle up a fish supper with the spoils of war. I have also made sure that there is plenty of lemon and parsley butter if they get out the big guns and deploy the lobsters.

There is no doubt that this campaign will be long and gruelling. But with grit, determination, and with full knowledge that we are fighting for the preservation of our proud way of life, then we will prevail.

No, I’ m f*cking joking of course. It’s batshit.’