Brexit deadline to clash with Cabinet Zoom Christmas party

The timings and areas of responsibility for the Zoom Party have been listed below and leaked to the Media:

Rishi – lead the online Murder Mystery game to see who has killed the PM’s chance of still being PM in the New Year.

Dom – Play the zoom camera flip game in which you decide if the vein in Dom’s forehead is throbbing on the left or right side of his head.

Priti – Virtual game of Battleship – but with refugee boats.

Matt – Online game of Operation – but with delayed cancer sufferers.

Gavin – Streamed game of Buckaroo – but with children’s future instead of saddlebags.

Jacob – Charades – but only guessing names of things with more than six syllables.

Jacob – Charades 2 – guessing which Dublin-based commerce house Jacob has transferred his personal investments to.

Liz – Take a shot of tequila every time she mentions signing a new trade agreement with Japan.

Boris – Zoom Pictionary – Guess what the shape of the UK and Union will look like after another Scottish Independence referendum.

Every minister has been told to wear a Christmas jumper made from UK wool and if any of the jumpers have those built in flashing lights, ‘warn Robert Jenrick first before you switch them on his case he thinks it is the police coming to arrest him’. It is hoped that, just before the 40 min restriction on the Zoom invite runs out, everyone will be able to vote for or against no deal with a screen emoji – thumbs up for a Canada style deal, cat vomiting for continued oversight by the European Court of Justice, and an eggplant and peach emoji for no deal and to also indicate that, whatever the outcome, someone is going end up ‘fecked’.