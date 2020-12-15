Brexiteers carefully celebrating GB independence, not the end of UK independence

‘Over the last 11 months I’ve not missed a self-congratulatory opportunity to gloat to Remoaners about how the UK is free of the EU,’ said Tony, a Brexiter from both Great Britain and the UK, ‘but I’m taking care to say ‘Britain’s free’ rather than the ‘UK’s free‘ as having taken back control for under year, we’ve managed to hive off a great chunk of the UK which we’re leaving in the EU’s Single Market, subject to EU rules that we’re not even consulted on.

‘If I’m careful, Remoaners, who should by rights have lost and gotten over it, might not confront me with the inconvenient fact that the UK hasn’t actually left the EU, and then I can avoid the discomfort of confronting myself with it.’