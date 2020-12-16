If Trump ‘won’ can he run again in 2024?

In 2024, if at tht tine he is still claiming to have won the 2020 presidential election, that would have given him his second term of office so he would not be eligible to stand again.

Therefore, if he wishes to seek nomination from the Republican party as their 2024 presidential candidate in the hope of regaining office that way, he will have to cease claiming to be the legitimate current president, with all the loss of face such a climb-down would incur.

In fact, he might retrospectively have to rescind all his claims to the current presidency, together with all his associated allegations of election fraud. You can’t simultaneously claim both to have been successfully elected to two terms of office, and at the same time claim that you have only served on term and are therefore eligible to have another bash at getting elected.

That would be a bit like coming second in a race, afterwards claiming that you really came first because the person who beat you had cheated and therefore demanding that you be given the winners prize, but also insisting on keeping whatever you might have already been awarded as a prize for coming second.

Does that make sense?