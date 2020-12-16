Mark Francois to lead SBS raids on foreign fishing fleets

It can now be revealed that Westminster’s very own Action Man – Mark Francois – has been absent from public view in recent weeks because of his intense training to lead commando operations against foreign trawlers.

‘The Cod War cast a long shadow’, an insider told NewsBiscuit. ‘This time around we need to use special forces, and there’s none more special than Francois. He actually has realistic hair and gripping hands, just like the real Action Man. Or that’s what the victim statement said’.

Britain’s waters have been abused for decades. Mark Francois is believed to be an expert on historical abuse, and has been very keen to get into a uniform which doesn’t have arrows on it. Several senior military figures are understood to have volunteered ‘enthusiastically’ to drop him from a helicopter into the North Sea, just as soon as they’ve finished perforating his lifejacket.

Mark Francois was unavailable for comment, for which our female journalists are very grateful.