Jesus curses misfortune to be born on Christmas Day

A bitterly rueful Lord Jesus Christ shook his head and damned his bad luck for the 2020th time in his long life today, as he contemplated another year of celebrating his birthday and Christmas on the same date.

‘Why did this have to happen to me? I only get half as many presents as my friends every year – it’s not fair! Can’t it be Frank-mas or Steve-mas instead, just this once?’ shouted the Lord, shaking his fist skyward, possibly at his deity. ‘And don’t tell me I get prayers all year round; we all know those are worthless. What’s the use of being Mary’s boychild, Jesus Christ, if I don’t get a proper amount of loot?’

‘The presents I do get are never any good anyway: nowhere accepts lumps of gold as legal tender anymore, and as for myrrh – all I can say is meh. I can fob the frankincense off on my old mum but that’s hardly a good gift for me.’

‘God’s gift to mankind? Don’t get me started. How can I be my own present? I wanted a PS5,’ said Jesus of Nazareth, stroppily. ‘I’m going to my room and I’m not Second Coming out till next year. So, there!’