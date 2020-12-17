Northern Lights scam exposed as a tw$t going mental with a torch in Salford

Thousands flocking to the North at the weekend in the hope of witnessing a celestial phenomenon were left disappointed as police arrested a local man with a large torch.

After the sun released its biggest solar flare in years, it was hoped that a display of stunning auroras would appear in areas across Northern England.

‘We drove the kids here all the way from Huddersfield’, said Nigel Palmer, 38, a part-time foam mitten designer and avid night sky fan. ‘We bought a family ticket online at seventy-five quid in the hope of seeing something spectacular, and it turns out to be a short-arsed tw$t with a f$cking torch.’

A police spokesman was surprised so many people were duped by the scam. ‘A torch, even one with a multi-coloured beam function pales in comparison to the Aurora Borealis, but I suppose their under-deployed brains need a break from the constant shagging during lockdown.’