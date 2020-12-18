Top Covid Tier to be called Premiership or ‘old Division One’

A mix up with the Covid restriction tier system and football’s divisional tier system has resulted in a major upheaval for many football clubs. FA Media Officer, Steve Morgan said, ‘It appears what has happened is that our systems have aligned the Covid tiers with football tiers. So, from tomorrow all the London clubs will be playing in tier 3, the old third division, along with most clubs in the North West. Understandably, this has caused a lot of stress, but we believe it is a simple computer algorithm error that should be sorted out by May 20201′.

However, not all clubs are upset at the sudden change. For example, Plymouth in Covid tier 1, now find themselves playing in the Premier League along with clubs in the Isle of Wight.