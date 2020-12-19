Are you f*cking kidding?’ thinks dog presented with gift-wrapped bone

dachshund-1198887_640

The irritated canine said, ‘I mean they can’t even muster up the merest charade of mystery by putting it in you know, a box.  No. Let’s just wrap the bone up like a bone and put it next to the massive PlayStation 5 you bought for the ten-year old little prick that just gives you shit all of the time.

‘F$ck you very much.  Have I not been a dedicated family canine for nine years?  Lick your rancid faces like a mad bastard?  Check.  Humour every mundane ball-throwing antic without fail? Check.  Jump for joy when you land me with the utter bullshit moniker, ‘Mister Bojangles.?’  Checkety check.

‘I’m in the family portrait but sure gift me a three quid bone!’

Owner Claire Marshall said, ‘Ah, you should have seen his little face.  He’s part of the family so he has to get a special little present.  I mean, yes it’s just one of the bones he always has.  But I’ve gift wrapped it.  You know, for Christmas.  As a special treat.  Cute, right?’

‘Raging.  Absolutely raging.  The return of sneaky dumps in your slippers is just the beginning, you mark my words’ commented Mister Bojangles pacing backwards and forwards.

Share this story...

Posted: Dec 19th, 2020 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , ,

More Stories about: Left Alert

Click for full archive for 'Left Alert'

© 2020 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer