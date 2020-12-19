Cabinet terrified of getting Priti Patel in Secret Santa

The 350th Cabinet leak of the year has revealed that there is a £23 million budget overrun, outsourcing of gift purchasing has been riddled with cronyism, and world-beating sub-standard presents are not expected to be exchanged until June 2021. By far the scorchiest secret Santa hot potato being offloaded with blind panic at the moment, though, is which poor Cabinet sap drew the Priti Patel short straw.

Boris is an easy Secret Santa gift – a gimp mask, edible underwear, voucher for a zipwire experience or just a piece of paper with the names and birthdays of his children – he’s easily pleased.

Matt Hancock is also easily pleased, he just wants to be liked and for the bigger boys to stop giving him wedgies. Any generic nonsense from Not On The High Street and he’s sorted. Make it funny so he feels like one of the boys for a change.

But Priti? If she had a sense of humour you might opt for a police helmet and some furry handcuffs. Maybe 101 dalmation puppies and a scalpel? Although fair play to the civil servant that suggested we should just get her a ‘heart’.

(hattip to SteveB)