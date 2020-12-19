Parents urge Santa for official statement on ‘crisis in global supply chains’

‘We all know Santa can do anything,’ said one concerned parent, ‘as my mother constantly keeps telling little Eva on their weekly Zoom call. But perhaps, this year, Santa might like to dial it back a bit.

‘I’ve suggested that if Amazon kept insisting that any new shipments will take 7-10 days, perhaps this year a lot more kids might find themselves on the Naughty List and that would be the end of it.

‘I was even saying to Eva that lockdown has meant me and daddy and her have been together in the same small, in need of renovation, house for more hours than we’ve ever been used to, every single day! Many, many more hours. Perhaps there might be another thing Santa could raise,’ she mused, ‘Eva turns seven in January and you know sometimes really lucky little boys and girls get two sets of the very best birthday presents when mummy and daddy don’t live in the same house any more…’