Definitely don’t have a massive one,’ insists Boris winking and nodding

Boris Johnson issued a stern warning to the public not to have a huge Christmas with extended family, but with serious winking and body language that kind of suggests you should all just crack on and smash it, it has emerged.

The PM was speaking at a Downing Street press conference when he said that people should have a ‘smaller, safer Christmas’ immediately followed by a fake cough and a muffled ‘salty bollocks to that’ thrown in.

As the Chief Medical adviser, warned of greater hospital admissions, Johnson appeared to go crossed eyed while making a circular motion with his right index finger pointing at his temple, before whispering, ‘cuckoo!’. When asked by a reporter if he was feeling alright, Johnson commented, ‘Yes, of course. I just wanted to show my wholehearted support. Although I didn’t catch all of it so I may have missed the gist. Classic science bantz, I suspect.

‘Oh come on. Its Christmas. A few slurps of the old rum punch and then all bets are off. Am, I right or am I right? You clearly like a drink.’

‘Now, what have we here. A bit of mistletoe caught in my zip. Well now!’