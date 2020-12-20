Nativity Inns move to Tier 3

Due to lockdown restrictions, the Three Wise men have been forced to cancel their annual trip from the East.

Speaking from their 18th floor flat in Syriac Road, Romford, the camel riding biblical anachronisms said it was the best news they’d had in months.

‘To be fair, we’ve not had a great year so far’, said Lenny, the youngest of the three. ‘Despite our deep and outstanding wisdom, Des hasn’t won on the horses for months, and Shane spends far too much time shit faced on coke. So not having to embark on a ruinously expensive, mythological quest to see a woman who claims she had a kid without having sex and having to listen to a howling brat, is fine by us.

Now we can have the same immersive experience online and turn off the volume if we need to.’