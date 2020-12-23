Her Majesty set to fuc*ing lose it in Queen’s Speech

Her Majesty the Queen will go “absolutely apeshit” in her Christmas message this year, according to her head of PR.

Press Secretary Michael Shea says despite decades of reasoned, balanced, wisdom – delivered in a calm, religious tone – this year the head of the Commonwealth is going to trash the Drawing Room in Windsor Castle while screaming obscenities into camera.

‘Her Majesty started ok’ Shea said, ‘but her voice rose when she remembered the government attempting to break international law. The “C word” then came out when our longest reigning monarch recounted various MPs breaking lockdown rules. By the time our sovereign got to the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal that had repeatedly been promised, she was smashing family portraits on the floor.’

Despite the contents of the speech being totally inappropriate for families or children under 16, Britain’s terrestrial channels plan to broadcast the programme in the usual 3pm slot.

Head of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: ‘While unconventional, we feel Her Majesty really nailed the tone of 2020, which can frankly fuck right off.'”