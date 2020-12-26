UK gives Yemen a Xmas stuffing

In this season of peace and love, why not illegally sell arms to a corrupt regime?  It is not just turkeys who are getting chestnuts rammed up their jacksie and a Hakim cruise missile down their chimney. This year the UK has merrily ignored Amnesty’s list of those who are ‘naughty and nice’; gifting Saudi Arabia with £3bn of arms, legitimacy and a lump of coal.

A Foreign Office diplomat explained; ‘Bombing impoverished countries is not just for Christmas – we’ll be doing it all year round.  With three million people displaced and 14 million at risk of hunger, the UK will have their work cut out providing a Paveway Guided Bomb for every boy and girl.  As Saudi Arabia’s ‘little helper’, the UK hopes that Human Rights Watch will not peak on Christmas Eve – just in case they spy Santa dropping BL-755 cluster bombs from his sleigh’.

