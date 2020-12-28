Nigel Farage to star in ‘Love Thy Brexit’

It has been announced Nigel Farage is to star in ITV’s reboot of their controversial 1970s sitcom, Love Thy Neighbour due to be aired next spring. The new show, billed to be a humorous and affectionate take on modern Britain against the backdrop of our withdrawal from the EU and called Love Thy Brexit, will see Farage playing a jobbing frog-impersonator living next door to a family of Eastern Europeans who make his life a misery just by their very existence alone.

He told reporters: ‘A lot of the humour comes from me just simply hurling abusive at them. The head of their household is named Bogdan, but I call him ‘Bog Roll’. It’s hilarious because even though he’s a senior registrar at the cardiology department, saving thousands of British lives, I just ignore that because, let’s face it, there’d be no scope for mildly racist gags there. Instead I insist that he’s a dole-scrounger and him and his family are only here to cheat Britain out of benefits. “Your lot will all be gone come December 31st!” is one of my catchphrases.’

‘There’s an episode where I suffer a heart attack when I go ballistic because he’s disrupting my Summer barbecue. You see he’s also out in his garden cooking some bloody awfully smelly foreign muck at the same time. He saves my life by jumping over the fence and performing emergency CPR, but what about this… even as I’m being taken off in the ambulance I’m hectoring him and demanding he gets rid of the bloody stink. Hahaha! It’s going to be fantastic. Full of good old fashioned British humour.’

A spokesman for ITV Comedy said: ‘Love Thy Neighbour came in for a lot of stick in its day, but we’re sure this reworking, of what for some is still a much-loved classic, will hold a mirror up to modern Britain and today’s attitudes to our diverse and inclusive multicultural society.’