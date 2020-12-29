Snow conditions in Verbier were no good, Cummings explains

One of the skiers who broke Covid quarantine to leave the Swiss ski resort of Verbier has appeared on television to make a statement. Dominic Cummings said: ‘We left becauses the snow was no good. Icy snowpack rather than fresh powder, and with misty, cloudy skies preventing us from getting a decent suntan. The two-week quarantine would have also ruined my New Year plans to drive to Northumberland to visit relatives.’

When challenged about why he had left in the middle of the night and driven all the way to the Eurotunnel in Calais overnight, Cummings responded: ‘I wanted to know how well I could see in the dark.’