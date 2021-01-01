New Oxford vaccine contains purely British genome sequence

Genetic scientists and virologists in Oxford have carefully deleted segments of any faulty EU code in the nation’s DNA and replaced them with updated sequences of British base pairs A,C,G &T (Austerity, Conservatism, Gin & Tonic). This has then been mixed with the Oxford COVID vaccine which will be administered to the entire UK population, starting with the Remoaners.

At a later stage, there are plans afoot to upgrade the COVID testing system to ensure that all citizens have developed the correct EU antibodies, if necessary by shoving them down their throats. Side effects of the updated vaccine include a stiff upper lip and a desire to go out in the midday sun, but this can be alleviated by wearing a knotted handkerchief, Public Health England has confirmed.

Rowly