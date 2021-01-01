Twitter outrage as man tweets intelligent, cogent, coherent argument

The Twittersphere is in uproar following a tweet from @geoff451, real name Geoff Hartley, that has variously been described as ‘shite’, ‘a $%*@ing disgrace’, ‘what the Nazis would have said’ and ‘%*!@ $%@*!’. The tweet presented an intelligible, rational and reasoned argument, totally against accepted platform norms.

After a torrent of bile and abuse was hurled at Hartley, Twitter stepped in to assure users it does take this sort of well constructed, abuse-free standpoint extremely seriously. The microblogging portal said: ‘Mr Hartley has apologised and has been warned as to his future conduct. We’ve suggested he launch a swear-laden, vitriolic attack on his accusers. Just so we can resume normal service. Now *&$&£ off.’