National Mockdown : Your indispensable Newsbiscuit guide to the new COVID-19 restrictions

National Mockdown : Everyone stays home and posts acerbic satire
National Sockdown: Everyone stays home and avoids stepping on the kids’ lego
National Clockdown: Everyone stays home and forgets what day it is, what time it is. And for that matter, forgets what time is. When?
National Rockdown: Everyone stays home and dances to Bon Jovi videos
National Dockdown: Everyone stays home with nettle stings, and wishes they could do something about them
National Flockdown: Everyone stays home and wishes the sheep were still available
National Wokdown: Everyone stays at home and cooks stir-fries
National Blockdown: Everyone stays at home and plays Tetris
National Glockdown: Everyone stays at home for school music lessons
National Deepdown: Everyone stays home and reverts to the Status Quo.
National Dockdown: Everyone stays home and no ships get unloaded.
National Stockdown:Everyone stays home as the FTSE collapse.
National Hockdown: Everyone stays home and gets pissed on German wine.
National TikTokdown: thank f*@k for that.
National Jockdown: England copies whatever Scotland’s doing.
National Lock Stock down: everyone stays in and watches 90s Brit movies.
National Alpenstockdown: everyone goes mountaineering in period costume (warning: carries higher fatality rate than the virus).
National Cockdown: time for Boris to go.
National HamHockDown : Everyone stays home, pays extra for a ham sandwich and then drops the bastard
IronDuke, Sir Lupus, ron cawleyoni, Midfield Diamond