More comedians lined up for “Live From The Tardis” spots on Doctor Who

After John Bishop was revealed as a forthcoming Doctor Who Companion, replacing Bradley Walsh, the BBC have confirmed Sarah Pascoe, Romesh Ranganathan and Mo Gilligan are among a dozen comedians appearing in future episodes.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall explained, “The last series was criticised for the way The Doctor would see off an alien foe before launching into a sermon on racial intolerance, global warming, or diversity. Now, with her team from the Apollo mission, she can battle Sontarans, Weeping Angels or uncaring corporate billionaire polluters, and still leave time for a Companion to do a tight ten on transgender rights, but with a lot more laughs.”

He said the only exception would be next year’s finale when a Dalek would do an ironic piece on saving the planet.