Clap for Carers hits second wave

photo-1588689916531-7cc3bb7d6c60

The government has finally agreed that it has royally screwed up the pandemic response as ‘clap for Carers’ comes back for season two.

It’s expected that the uptick in people suffering hypothermia every Thursday evening at eight o’clock will put emergency services under unprecedented pressure, while the social pressure on those who have studiously ignored the social distancing rules may eventually put the mental health resources under increasing pressure, although most of them will probably still be out socialising at the time of the clap.

A NHS spokesperson confirmed that the operational staff welcomed the public support but noted it was at the bottom of a very long wish list that already included more staff, PPE, sleep, shafting Matt Hancock and pay.

Share this story...

Posted: Jan 8th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer