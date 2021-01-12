Police numbers to be doubled for inauguration with addition of 7 more cops

Security around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is to be significantly tightened with the introduction of 7 additional police officers it has been confirmed. The move follows criticism of the police response to the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday.

‘We accept that our response wasn’t robust enough’ said DC Police Chief Fenton Barnes.

‘So we’re going to make sure there is no repeat of the disgraceful scenes on Wednesday by doubling our overall police presence to 14 officers for the inauguration’.

‘We expect a large number of Trump supporters to return to Washington on 20th January heavily armed with automatic weapons, knives and pipe bombs and in response our guys will be equipped with batons, pepper spray and badges saying ‘Please Exit Through the Gift Shop’’.

The move to increase police numbers by only 7 officers has been heavily criticised.

‘Unfortunately that’s as many officers we’ll have available on the day’ says Barnes.

‘Black Lives Matter are holding a coffee morning 2 blocks over so we’ll have to have 2000 officers in full riot gear in attendance in case anyone drops any litter’.