Boris to star in reboot of classic comedy Fawlty Tiers

Alternative Prime Minister and wise-cracking host of ‘Live from Downing Street’ is taking on the central role of Boris Fawlty in a hilarious BBC reboot of the 70’s sitcom set in a Torquay hotel.

Basil will be joined by other well-known series favourites such as the bumbling, inept crackpot Major Farage. His long suffering wife, Sybil, will be played by famously useless character actress Dominic Raab. The incompetent waiter role will go to Barcelona resident, Manuel Gove, famous for his hilarious catchphrase ‘Uno, Dos, Tres lockdowns’.

The new series will pay homage to much loved classic episodes such as the controversial ‘Don’t mention Brexit’ scene and the memorable car thrashing scene. This sees Basil’s rebellious Austin swopped for a pair of miserable scientists who suffer from catastrophic mood swings, but deservedly receive a damn good thrashing.

Naturally, the show has had to make adjustments due to the pandemic. Matt Hancock will feature as a furloughed hospitality sector inspector who fines Basil £10,000 for staying open in Tier 5 despite Basil arguing the hotel is not a hospital.

Matt’s favourite moment is when Manuel’s rodent escapes although the Director of light-headed entertainment is worried the audience may smell a rat.