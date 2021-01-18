NewsBiscuit guide to lockdown worker statuses

Language teachers – Qui workers
Rock musicians – Quo workers
Pound shop assistants – Quid workers
Dockers – Quay workers
Comedians – Quip workers
Spanish Hotel Waiters- Que workers
Accupuncturists – Chi workers
Computer game designers – Wi workers
Chester boatbuilders – Dee workers
Nightclub doorstaff – Queue workers
Curry restraunteers – Ghee workers
Golf professionals – Tee workers
Scottish elves – Wee workers
Rollercoaster operators – Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee…. workers
Shit 70s pop stars – Kiki Dee workers
French aristocrats – Flee workers
Toilet attendants: Pee workers
Apiarists: Bee workers
Gender reassignment surgeons: He to she workers
Dog groomers: Flea workers
Scruffy, unhygienic staff: Manky workers
Green keepers: Tee workers
Distillery staffs: Whisky workers
Staff who ignore elfinsafety or isolation rules: risky workers
Swiss-born German expressionist artists: Klee workers
Furniture removal – To me, to me workers
Butlins red coats – Hokey Cokey workers
Elderly care – now where did I leave my key workers
Timpsons – key workers
Brexiteers: Me, me, me workers.
Volcanologists – Scree workers
edants-Apostrophe’ workers
Swordsmen-Epee workers
Judges-Decree workers
Tory Ministers – key wankers
Racist gamblers – eenie meenie workers
Native American building contructors – teepee workers
Male prostitutes – hankie workers
Hat tips to: Sinnick, Myke, Rowly, SteveB, Al OPecia, Titus, Sydalg