There’s growing international outrage after the creators of ‘comedy’ series Mrs Browns Boys received a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Convicted of crimes against humanity, which carries a life term, the shows team will now walk free despite causing unprecedented misery for viewers since 2011.

Among the controversial names on the list to receive pardons and commutations, was former advisor to the President Steve Bannon.

“That pile of sh*t got off scot free!?” He said when told about the news.

“Sure I lied, embezzled and encouraged the President to build walls and start tariff wars, but I never made millions of people suffer in the way they have”.

The creators of Mrs Brown’s Boys couldn’t be reached for comment, as they’re currently and inexplicably receiving yet another award for the hit show.