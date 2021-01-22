Hermit of the Year Award cancelled due to Covid19

In a strange twist resulting from the global Covid19 restrictions, officials from the Greek Orthodox Church have confirmed that the 2,446th edition of the Hermit of the Year award has had to be cancelled. A spokesperson for His Highness, the Patriarch of Constantinople, said ‘Unfortunately, we cannot go ahead with this much anticipated ceremony as it has proved impossible to state how long the nominees have been self isolating, prior to the self isolation requirements of the Covid19 regulations. For example, Father Constantine Chrisapoulos has been a solitary hermit for ninety years. The Covid19 regulations require at least a 14 day period of self isolation before travel and we don’t know when to start this from and it is the same with all other nominees.’

The Church of England has not reported any such problems though. A CoE spokesperson commented, ‘Our priests have been very much in the world and kept busy with XR demos, government protest marches, vaccination drives and shutting churches.’ However, the spokesperson denied that it would be a good idea if some of their clergy exercised more self isolation.