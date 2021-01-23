All US presidents to be impeached as standard

Mount Rushmore

It’s a record: impeachment articles have been filed on Joe Biden’s 2nd day at work by a Congresswoman who definitely isn’t crazy. Probably. Almost certainly.

“This is the future”, said a spokesman (for America). “Impeachment could become a national tradition, like 4th July or high school massacres. Speaking of which, Congresswoman Greene believes that the Parkland, Florida massacre was a ‘false flag’ operation to tighten gun control. Because gun safety enthusiasts naturally slaughter schoolchildren in their quest for reduced violence”.

Sadly, Congresswoman Greene was available for comment. Endlessly.

