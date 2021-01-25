Biden announces huge cutback in prostitute budget

President Biden has announced swingeing cutbacks in the official White House Official Recreation Executive (WHORE) budget.

“We are living in difficult times.”, said Mr Biden, “So some cutbacks are necessary. Obviously, the wall that Mexico was paying for is costing us a fortune and that’s been stopped. However, I was surprised at the amount the previous administration had budgeted for, er, what I understand is called ‘the horizontal hula’ and sometimes referred to by my predecessor “the beast with two bladders. It’s unfortunate for the people who will lose their positions, but their work has also been affected by stricter security measures which means that some of their ‘equipment’ will no longer be permitted in the building.”