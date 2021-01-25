Middle Class Lockdown angst defined by 2hour debate on cooking brisket joint

An ostentatiously middle-class family have managed to spend a full two hours in circular argument regarding how best to cook a discounted middle-cut beef joint.

The meeting, held in front of the Aga, naturally, was well attended by a full complement of precocious offspring and labradors and a robust exchange of views took place.

Mum Helen felt it was relevant to raise a leftover half bottle of Merlot could be utilised in a Boeuf Bourginon

Dad Paul pointed out that Mum was kidding herself if she thought she’d left more than some dregs in that bottle last night, precipitating a fifteen minute deviation in the discussion, with several unhelpful references to ‘going the same way as your mother’ and barbed repostes beginning with ‘Well is it any wonder I drink when you…’

Returning to the subject at hand, son Austin reminded the meeting that he hated mushrooms and had eaten the bacon for breakfast anyway, and asked why we couldn’t just have roast Beef with Yorkshire puddings?

Paul did his usual run through of the relative merits of different cuts of meat and their ‘cuison’, and averred that anything beyond medium rare in a roast was simply inedible and a disrespect to the animal. Daughter Simone went off on one about seeing blood on her plate and being a murderer, at which stage Helen adjourned the meeting for refreshments before Simone started playing You Tube campaign videos again.

Each family member was requested to put forward three acceptable options for the beef dinner, but that degenerated into a game of top trumps as every suggestion was immediately negated:

Beef Madras – too late to marinade, not worth bothering without.

Chinese Crispy Beef – too tough and a faff getting the Aga up to temperature to fry

Pot Roast – boring, boring seconded, and don’t like brown

Steak Pie – just not right without kidney, I hate kidney, you could pick it out, I don’t think its reasonable to make a special journey just to buy kidney, and you only eat the pastry anyway

Mexican Chilli – Austin played his veto, referencing that difficult moment last year in the scrum for the Second XV when chilli effluent had taken out the whole forward pack and Mum still couldn’t get the stains out of his jersey.

Shepherd’s Pie – Dad corrected this suggestion to ‘Cottage Pie’ because he’s a pedantic prick and can’t resist deploying that lecture every. sodding. time.

Cottage Pie – this was acceptable to all, clearly requiring mincing the beef but after twenty minutes of everyone hunting in the loft Dad remembered they’d discarded that attachment on Mum’s food mixer and taken it to the charity shop because what idiot would ever use it when you can just buy beef mince?

With that, the family headed back to the table for final, crunch, ‘tunnel’ talks as the dinner deadline approached, only to find that their Labradors had eaten the beef joint, but as Paul now needed to take them to the vet, he could pick up a Thai takeaway on the way home – they just needed to agree which Set Menu to order…

