Not posting snow photos to lead to arrest under new UK law

People who don’t upload beautiful shots of their local area blanketed in snow will be deemed to be holidaying in Dubai and therefore breaking lockdown rules, it’s emerged.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Pob-a-like, Michael Gove, says the new rules are a concrete way of weeding out those who flout the regulations.

The Harry Enfield look-a-like continued “social media is an absolute sh*tshow when it snows – with everyone and his mother putting photos online, so we may as well make use of it”.

The man who looks more like a fish then excused himself from our doorstep interview, saying he had his own form of snow to attend to, winking knowingly while tapping his nose as he walked inside.