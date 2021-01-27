Climate change ‘key to breaking pandemic’

Government stats have revealed today that whenever it snows there are fewer covid-19 cases reported.

‘It’s almost as if treacherous roads, sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions frighten the virus away,’ said one expert on virus behaviour. ‘If only we could increase the variability of the weather systems we would be able to dispense with these totally unnecessary vaccines the government is using to microchip us with,’ he added.

He denied any causal link between bad weather and people deciding to stay at home rather than going for a swab test. ‘I deny denying that,’ he added, putting a foil hat on. ‘It’s a government sponsored pandemic, can’t be too careful,’ he added.