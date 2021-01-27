Travellers to UK will be clapped in irons and quarantined in the Bates Motel

In a complete break with policy, the UK government has decided to do something about something.

After facing a barrage of criticism for letting anyone from anywhere fly to the UK, dripping virus spores from the tips of their five-foot-long, duty-free Toblerones, Priti Patel has told Boris to put his foot down on this sort of thing.

‘Hum ho, jolly Bolly, tad woozy’, explained the PM, in his infinite wisdom, during a Downing Street press briefing.

A spokesperson has translated this as meaning that every hapless sod setting foot on Her Majesties green and inept land will be imprisoned in a dubious motel, owned by a reputable serial killer.

‘This will be a tremendous boost to the hospitality sector, which we’ve successfully managed to decimate over the past few months.’

Responding to concerns raised by some proletarian shadow Northener, he or she added, ‘It’s not the policy of this government to put any of our ‘guests’ in harm’s way, but we do recommend that they kindly refrain from using the showers.