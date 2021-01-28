Continental flotilla of little ships set sail to rescue EU vaccines

In an incredible response to a rousing appeal by President Ursula Von Der Leyen, a huge armada of private pleasure craft, yachts, fishing dinghys, ferries and small working boats have gathered at Dunkerque, ready to set off across the English Channel and ‘Bring EU Vaccines Home’.

Van Der Leyen’s familiar, earnest drawl articulated the plight of the EU, besieged on all sides by heavily innoculated nations such as the United Kingdom and Israel, and confronted by country after country falling under the jackboot of vaccine production, approval and delivery.

President Ursula referenced the outposts of continental resistance, the pockets of domestic production that still flew the blue and gold starred flag of hope. However, she pulled no punches in communicating the desperateness of the EU’s plight, that every vaccine lost overseas was a loss keenly felt at home, and these vials were being deployed by the British at the rate of bearly half a million a day. With not a moment to waste, she called on a show of unity from the coastal communities of all EU nations to gather, sail to Dover and retrieve as many of the Vaccine Expeditonary Vials as still hold out.

As the motley, valiant collection of intrepid souls cast away on their jourbey, crowds gathered on the beachheads and sent a plaintive chorus of Ode to Joy echoing in their ears as they set sail bearing the last hopes of their embattled continent.