Local newspaper inadvertently covered story

The Warrington Observer has been fined an undisclosed sum by the Press Clickbait Ombudsman after a recent article ‘Local Man Finds Shoe’ displayed several hundred words of coherent reporting with no typos and very few clickbait ads.

“We’re sorry” said John Adams, Editor. “The journalist is young and appears to have watched ‘All the President’s Men’ once too often – he insisted on checking facts, obtaining quotes and using something called a dictionary.

“We would also like to apologise for the absence of clickbait. Several readers phoned to complain that they really wanted to know why Sean Connery’s will left his family in tears or why doctors won’t tell you about this simple trick, though to be fair if we’d included the clickbait they’d still be none the wiser”.

An industry insider told us “Journalism is still legal in the UK, though obviously it’s frowned upon. A more experienced journalist would have titled the piece ‘You Won’t BELIEVE What Happened to Man’s Shoe’, but that’s youth for you. Always think they know better”.