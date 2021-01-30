Amnesty International rate closing bars as worst human rights abuse of 2020

Taking heed of the calls of ‘anti-lockdown’ activists around the world of social media, Amnesty International’s 2020 Global Human Rights Review has focussed on the widespread closure of restaurants and bars as the worst human rights abuse committed anywhere last year. The charity has welcomed the sudden upsurge in campaigning for freedom of association from previously conservative commentators, and is looking forward to “a new era of engagement” with these born again human rights activists, and their bank accounts.

“We understand. Usually our annual report is full of journalists being shot, political activists ‘disappearing’ into the back of secret service vehicles, ordinary people being tortured at ‘re-education’ camps – all that kind of depressing snowflake whingeing” said new AI global ambassador Rita Ora . “So of course, in 2020 it was exciting to finally have some real problems to tackle! All around the world, millions of people were unable to go out to restaurants or bars. Sometimes for months at a time. All that was left for them was to order takeaways and call each other on the phone. Truly this was tyranny like humanity has never seen before.”

Along with the report, the charity launched its 2021 fundraising campaign. Amnesty has never been shy of taking the issues head on, and the campaign – slogan “Now You Finally Give A Toss About Human Rights, How About You Show Us The Money?” – seeks to fund “radical action for all budgets”. These range from £50 to buy train fares for a student to attend parties snowball fights protests, or £50,000 to support an “underground supper club network in North London”, to “just £275,000” to fund a weekly column in the Telegraph for a year.

“Some of these prices might seem steep, but let’s be honest” said AI director Fiona Jones. “Most of the world’s millionaires didn’t care about human rights before, and they probably won’t again, so if we don’t cash in now, we never will. Please give generously, and be grateful we didn’t go with our first slogan – Save The Cafés Before Its Too Latté.”